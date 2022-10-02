Keith Thom is running for a seat on Peachland council. (Photo/Keith Thom)

Keith Thom is running for a seat on Peachland council. (Photo/Keith Thom)

Peachland Votes 2022: Keith Thom

Black Press Media is asking municipal election candidates their thoughts on various community issues

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Peachland council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Keith Thom – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development of the district?

A:

I would move that council re-examine the current OCP, particularly regarding Beach Ave. Rather than willy-nilly placement of commercial/large buildings placed in residential areas north of the core we should be searching out developers that would compile with a three-floor step back design starting in the core of Beach Ave.

We also need to aggressively lobby governments for infrastructure grants for sewers and sidewalks up Princeton and Trepanier.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in helping to provide affordable housing for Peachland residents?

B:

Although homelessness is not a large issue affordable housing is. If we are to maintain a healthy balance of seniors and young families I will reach out to governments and developers to ensure that we make affordable rentals and home ownership an attainable goal.

What steps do you think council could take to improve traffic flows on Highway 97 and road infrastructure in Peachland?

C:

Long-term should include a bypass starting with a second crossing in Kelowna. Short-term, traffic lights at Trepanier.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

My local hero would be Ogopogo but as of yet I’ve never met or seen him/her.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City CouncilElection 2022Municipal election

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job

Just Posted

M’akola Housing Society, through funding from BC Housing, will build a five storey affordable housing building at 603 Main Street in Penticton. (Rendering)
QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

Parm Dhaliwal’s parents and brother watch the video tribute dedicated to him before the West Kelowna Warriors game on Saturday night, Oct. 1 (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
West Kelowna Warriors pay tribute to former teammate Parm Dhaliwal

(File photo)
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

Play On! Canada’s largest road hockey tournament took over Kelowna’s Water Street for the seventh time, first since 2018 (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Lace them up and Play On!: Canada’s largest road hockey tournament hits the pavement in Kelowna