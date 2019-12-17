Peachland gets new rainbow sidewalk

Rainbow colours will soon be painted in parallel bars in front of the city’s information centre

The rainbow sidewalk will be installed in front of the Peachland Information Centre (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Peachland city councillors have decided to give the city a new rainbow sidewalk rather than a rainbow crosswalk.

The decision means the asphalt sidewalk in front of the city’s information centre will now be painted with bright rainbow parallel bars.

The rainbow crosswalk will run parallel to Beach Avenue and is expected to cost around $4,000.

While the city originally planned to install a new rainbow crosswalk in November, the sidewalk idea that was brought forward by city staff in December was later approved by council.

City councillors are hoping to get the new rainbow sidewalk completed by next June in support of Pride Month.

Pride Month takes place every year in June and helps to promote diversity and inclusion for the LGBTQ2S+ community worldwide.

