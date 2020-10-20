One of the chairs that was damaged in Peachland. (Brad Johnson - Facebook)

One of the chairs that was damaged in Peachland. (Brad Johnson - Facebook)

Peachland staff, ArtWalk hopeful art chairs will be back after vandalism

The ArtWalk chairs were found damaged less than a week after installation

Less than a week after they were installed, the decorative Adirondack-style chairs in Peachland’s Heritage Park were found damaged.

The chairs were from Lake Country ArtWalk, an annual arts festival held in the B.C. interior, which showcases art and live performances. As with many festivals, ArtWalk was canceled for this year but chairperson Sharon McCoubrey said they wanted to continue to support artists and showcase their art.

So, the ArtChairs continued, with 14 communities in the Okanagan receiving three chairs, including the District of Peachland.

But according to district staff, the chairs were out less than five days when they were found damaged. McCoubrey said the damage done to the chairs was someone deliberately using some kind of tool and scraping the chairs in different places, lifting up parts of the artwork painted onto them.

“We haven’t had yet the opportunity to examine the chairs directly and decide how the repairs are going to happen,” she said.

“Of course, we need to consult with the artists who created each of those images and have them involved in the process as well.”

District staff have now taken the chairs and put them in the public works yard until ArtWalk staff can come and see the damage done to them. McCoubrey confirmed they want to restore the chairs as soon as they are able and put them out again for the public to enjoy.

“The whole project has a two-fold goal: that we bring some art out to the communities and for the general public to enjoy, and that we would support artists during a time when a lot of things have been shut down because of COVID,” she said.

“And I think the project has achieved those… but this (incident) is sad. It is sad, but this is just something we’ll have to work around.”

The district has said in a statement that instances of vandalism in Peachland are low, but they are now monitoring the situation. Staff said they will re-evaluate the chairs’ location once they are repaired.

READ: Early voters more likely to favour NDP, but overall B.C. election is tightening: poll

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds
Next story
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Just Posted

Olympia Taverna in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood was destroyed by a fire on Oct. 6. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Olympia Taverna fire deemed accidental

The Kelowna restaurant went up in flames late on Tuesday, Oct. 6

One of the chairs that was damaged in Peachland. (Brad Johnson - Facebook)
Peachland staff, ArtWalk hopeful art chairs will be back after vandalism

The ArtWalk chairs were found damaged less than a week after installation

Lumby is proceeding with Halloween fireworks for 2020, but encouraging everyone to stay in their cars or watch from home. (Dale Eurich Photography - 2019)
Halloween fireworks curbed in all but two North Okanagan communities

COVID-19 forces Lake Country, Coldstream, BX, Armstrong to cancel events

An investigation is underway after reports of individuals linked to the sex trade were spotted near the notorious Salmon River Road property that was the subject of an extensive search in 2017 (pictured) that uncovered the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer file)
Sex workers called out to area near Sagmoen farm: Vernon Mounties

Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts

selfie.
Morning Start: Selfies Kill More People Than Sharks

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Working smoothly together on May 11, 2020, health minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and sign language interpreter Nigel Howard. (B.C. government video)
COVID-19 co-operation a casualty of B.C.’s pandemic election

NDP’s Horgan weaponizes senior care, B.C. Liberal Wilkinson calls for ‘wartime economy’

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
“I am not leaving without my son,” says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Salmon Arm resident Baillie Bridle turned an 80 cent spin of an online slot machine into almost $800,000. (BCL photo)
Salmon Arm woman hits online jackpot, winning close to $800,000

Winner says money may be used to purchase boat

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A male deer was spotted with an arrow through its back near a Columbia Street home Oct. 19, 2020 in Penticton. (Dave Katt / Facebook)
Deer with arrow through back spotted roaming Penticton

Conservation officers are searching for the animal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

Most Read