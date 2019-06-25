Peachland residents worry about lug-nut thief

Several Facebook users agreed that someone is tampering with their cars

Some Peachland residents are feeling at risk after several people had their vehicle’s lug-nuts tampered with.

One resident on Peachland neighbours Facebook group said her car’s front lug nuts were loosened.

“I suspect the tighter one was left there so I could build some speed before disaster. I had my three-year-old with me in the car, I was lucky I noticed a strange noise at low speed and asked my husband to look,” posted the Facebook group member.

She continued to make note of her children’s car seats being visible from the back seat and the individual who went through the trouble of potentially causing an accident and could have put small children’s lives at risk.

“Please check your car and report to the police if this happens to you,” asked the women in her post.

Another Facebook user responded to her post by claiming it has also been happening in Westbank.

“This seems to be happening all over. Why would someone do this?” replied another group member.

One poster said, “This is attempted murder.”

Last month, RCMP warned people about stolen lug nuts and asked Peachland drivers to check their vehicles.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP in regards to these incidents and if they believe it could be the same person tampering with vehicles.

Anyone with any information can also contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

