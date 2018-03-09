Peachland receives funds for water treatment facility

The District of Peachland has been awarded a grant to put towards its new water treatment facility.

The district received $4.9 million for the construction of the Trepanier Creek Water System Interconnect project from the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

The Trepanier Creek Water System Interconnect is an integral component of the water treatment facility project which is getting underway this year.

In an effort to extend treated water to all the community’s water users, an interconnect between the Peachland Creek water system and Trepanier Creek water system is required. This project is a key element of the Peachland’s Water Master Plan, and will ensure the provision of clean, treated water that meets or exceeds Provincial Drinking Water Objectives, said the district.

“This is wonderful news for the citizens of Peachland. Our heartfelt thank you to the Provincial and Federal governments, UBCM and our local MP Dan Albas, and MLA Dan Ashton, for their support of the District of Peachland in our efforts to provide clean, safe and reliable drinking water to our residents,” said

The full project cost of $4.9 million is being provided by the Federal Gas Tax Fund. When combined with the $6.9 million grant announced last year for the Water Treatment Plant, Peachland residents will be provided not only with a safe and reliable water supply, but it will also be affordable, said the district.

