Peachland public hearing pans proposal for apartment complex

‘Please consider the families already living there and keep our neighbourhood safe’

Several homeowners on Clements Crescent in Peachland are opposed to an 84-unit apartment building proposed for their neighbourhood.

At a June 14 public hearing, several residents spoke against the project by Porchlight Developments noting Clements is the only way in and out of their neighbourhood, increased traffic, that they live in a wildfire interface area, and potential flooding from nearby Trepanier Creek.

Residents were also concerned Porchlight may not deliver promised off-site safety improvements. Those include road improvements between the development and neighbouring Peachland Elementary School, as well as new sidewalks and raised crosswalks.

”Porchlight paints a great picture, where in reality the taxpayer will be held accountable for all of their suggestions not promises,” said one resident. “Please consider the families already living there and keep our neighbourhood safe and taxpayers off the hook for Porchlight’s grand suggestions.”

Neil Braun with Porchlight told residents and council his company has an obligation to make sure the improvements are completed.

“We are going to be providing bonding or a letter of credit for those items, so we are legally bound to put them in,” added Braun.

Several residents suggested Porchlight build a smaller townhouse development on the property instead of the apartment complex. Council also received one petition and nine letters opposing the development.

Concerns mentioned were traffic, emergency access, wildfire potential, flooding, density and a lack of consultation.

Read More: Hot weather statement issued for Okanagan

Read More: Family apartment building proposed for next to Peachland Elementary

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City Councildevelopmentinfrastructure