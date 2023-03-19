Peachland pooches on pawtrol in post St. Patrick’s Day parade

It’s the first ‘live’ event after two years of being virtual due to COVID-19

Photogenic Finn at the St. Pawtrick’s Day Dog Parade in Peachland held March 18. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

More than a hundred people and their puppies turned out for the first ‘live’ St. Pawtrick’s Day Dog Parade in Peachland in two years on March 18.

“It’s our fifth annual one,” explained Leanne Sarsons with the Peachland Ambassadors Society, which sponsors the event. “We had two virtual ones over COVID.”

Dogs of all sizes, shapes, and colours, outfitted in their finest green attire, proudly paraded from the community recreation centre along Beach Avenue to Heritage Park and back again.

“It’s to get out and have fun after a long winter,” added Sarsons. “Everyone here in Peachland loves their dogs.”

The event is also a fundraiser supporting the work of the Peachland Ambassadors, and this year, the Animal Food Bank.

“A lot of our donations are going to them this year,” said Sarsons. “They help feed people’s animals from Kelowna down to Oliver.”

The Peachland Ambassadors volunteer in the community and travel throughout B.C. promoting Peachland.

