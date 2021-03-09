Peachland marching against clearcut logging in watershed

The march is scheduled for Friday, March 19

Stop clear-cut logging.

That’s what the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance (PWPA) and residents want to happen as they prepare to take a stand on Friday, March 19.

“Peachland’s fresh water supply is under threat by numerous industrial activities including clear-cut logging in the watershed,” PWPA communications chair Alex Morrison said.

“And, with spring floods on Okanagan lake becoming a regular event as a result of logging practices, PWPA is demonstrating to our provincial government that they are failing Peachland and other similar communities across B.C.”

Peachlanders will be marching along with other British Columbians from different communities, to unite in support of reforming the province’s forestry legislation and to call for equitable and sustainable forest management in B.C.

Forest March B.C., in its third year and will direct lobbying efforts against the widespread destruction of old-growth forests for private profit. Communities are also demanding an immediate moratorium on the logging of old-growth and primary forests.

B.C. communities that will be coming together on March 19, include Peachland, Vancouver, Victoria, Powell River, Nanaimo, Whistler, Comox Valley, Gabriola Island, Fairy Creek and Golden.

This year’s march will focus on virtual actions instead of various in-person gatherings and activities, including photo submissions, hashtags and calling on political leaders to take a stand through social media.

Communities that will go ahead with in-person marches have planned them under B.C.’s public health orders.

Peachland’s march is scheduled for noon on Friday, March 19 at the IGA parking lot.

