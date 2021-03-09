Peachland residents can still participate in the in-person march at noon on March 19. (Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance)

Peachland marching against clearcut logging in watershed

The march is scheduled for Friday, March 19

Stop clear-cut logging.

That’s what the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance (PWPA) and residents want to happen as they prepare to take a stand on Friday, March 19.

“Peachland’s fresh water supply is under threat by numerous industrial activities including clear-cut logging in the watershed,” PWPA communications chair Alex Morrison said.

“And, with spring floods on Okanagan lake becoming a regular event as a result of logging practices, PWPA is demonstrating to our provincial government that they are failing Peachland and other similar communities across B.C.”

Peachlanders will be marching along with other British Columbians from different communities, to unite in support of reforming the province’s forestry legislation and to call for equitable and sustainable forest management in B.C.

Forest March B.C., in its third year and will direct lobbying efforts against the widespread destruction of old-growth forests for private profit. Communities are also demanding an immediate moratorium on the logging of old-growth and primary forests.

B.C. communities that will be coming together on March 19, include Peachland, Vancouver, Victoria, Powell River, Nanaimo, Whistler, Comox Valley, Gabriola Island, Fairy Creek and Golden.

This year’s march will focus on virtual actions instead of various in-person gatherings and activities, including photo submissions, hashtags and calling on political leaders to take a stand through social media.

Communities that will go ahead with in-person marches have planned them under B.C.’s public health orders.

Peachland’s march is scheduled for noon on Friday, March 19 at the IGA parking lot.

READ MORE: March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

READ MORE: Peachland residents march for better forest management

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Buckingham Palace issues statement on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Next story
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vernon police seek tips to assist investigation into violent break-in

Multiple people were injured over the weekend in a break-in believed to have been targeted

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna crowned 2nd most livable place in Canada for 2021: report

Three out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. (Michael Burns Photography)
Tough loss for B.C. at Brier

2014 champ Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario scores two in 10th for 8-7 win over Team Laycock Tuesday

Stephen Village, a supportive housing complex located at 2025 Agassiz Road in Kelowna, B.C. (BC Housing photo)
300 supportive homes: Journey Home Society celebrates Kelowna milestone

‘We are in a housing crisis in Kelowna and COVID-19 has only made that crisis worse’

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct Exercise FAUCON ALPIN in the Okanagan Valley from March 11 to 30, 2021. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be seen overhead as far north as Revelstoke

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

(File photo)
Okanagan cannabis extraction company introduces new technology

Vitalis Extraction’s new technology is designed for efficiency

Gospel Mission executive director, Carmen Rempel, stands outside the Gospel Mission's Leon Avenue shelter. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Rollout to vaccinate Kelowna’s homeless population begins, more than 80% decline

Gospel Mission, Interior Health focusing on educating residents so that when IH returns, more will say yes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Revelstoke’s Peter Zurba said the recent Texan storm was dangerous if people were not prepared. Luckily, he had solid winter skills learned from his Revelstoke childhood. (Submitted)
U.S. man credits Revelstoke upbringing for surviving Texas ice storm

The storm killed 82 people

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

Most Read