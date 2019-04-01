photo: contributed

Peachland looks for volunteers for community clean-up

Community Clean-Up Month begins April 6

Peachland needs volunteers for Community Clean-Up Month.

Starting April 6, an ad hoc group of dedicated volunteers will hit the back roads off Princeton Avenue in Peachland and the pathways along Okanagan Lake for a massive spring clean-up blitz. And they’re challenging other residents to do the same – pick a project, gather people, and do a clean-up of your own in your neck of the woods.

“Community Clean-Up projects have a long standing tradition in our region,” said Rae Stewart, Waste Reduction Facilitator with the Regional District Waste Reduction Office.

“For the past twenty years, literally thousands of individuals, groups and organizations have rolled up their sleeves and tackled trash busting projects in their neighborhoods. Each year we host a kick-off event to help showcase how easy it is to get involved, and the great work that can be done when people pool their collective resources and goodwill.”

Stewart says this weekend’s clean-up project has a broad scope. Volunteers plan to tackle various trouble spots: the shores of Okanagan Lake, plus garbage near Spring Lake, the Bedford Trails Lookout, and some flat pullout areas where unsightly car bodies, appliances, tires and debris have landed.

READ MORE: Crown-Indigenous relations federal minister to stop in Peachland

READ MORE: Rid Peachland’s beach of trash, get a free yoga class

“Our members believe actions speak louder than words. We continue to look out for what’s best for the environment, wildlife and our local community. It’s important for us to let people know that it’s unacceptable to deface or pollute the land in our area. We’ll be helping to restore the area to its’ natural pristine state,” said Geoff Hartland with the Peachland Sportsmen’s Association.

Other groups planning to take part in the weekend clean up blitz include the Okanagan Forestry Task Force, the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance, and a wide array conservation minded citizens. Some of the businesses lending their support with equipment and recycling include ABC Metals, Enviro Metals, and For Less Disposal.

READ MORE: Peachland ice rink going as long as possible

READ MORE: Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

If you wish to pitch in for the Princeton Corridor cleanup initiative, the group will gather at 9:45 am Saturday morning across from the former Compost site on Princeton Avenue in Peachland. Please wear safety boots, and bring your own gloves, rakes and shovels.

For lighter work, there will also be a cleanup along Beach Avenue and surrounding area in Peachland on Saturday afternoon hosted by Summit Yoga BC. A group of 30 plus volunteers plan to gather across from Bliss Bakery at 1pm with a free yoga class to follow the clean- up.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eagle Valley and Revelstoke snowmobile clubs check compliance in caribou closures
Next story
Okanagan inmate in court again for allegedly sending letter to man he shot

Just Posted

Speaker to discuss how bugs can save the world

Award winning author and veterinary epidemiologist, David Waltner-Toews will speak in Kelowna May 13

Peachland looks for volunteers for community clean-up

Community Clean-Up Month begins April 6

Rediscover Rutland: There’s never a dull moment in the neighbourhood

Laurel D’Andrea, with URBA, is sharing a few upcoming events

Westbank First Nation talks implementation branch with Minister Carolyn Bennett

Bennett and the WFN discussed the development of Federal Implementation Branch, along with other initiatives March 27

UBC Okanagan presentation reveals Franz Ferdinand’s connection to Okanagan

Ferdinand visited the Okanagan in 1893

The Okanagan-Shuswap sunny skies may fade come mid-week

The forecast is showing sun to start the week but rain is on its way for the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Grass fires believed human caused

Firefighters making progress on 100- and 250-hectare blazes near Chase

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Grassfires keep South Okanagan fire department busy

Penticton Indian Band fire department were busy overnight with multiple grassfires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

First day of trial for former Surrey pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges

White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

Summerland’s Citizen of the Year has been active in the community for 63 years

Most Read