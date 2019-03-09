Photo: FaceBook

Peachland ice rink going as long as possible

How long will it stay cold enough for Mountainview Park ice rink?

A popular family outdoor rink is testing the limits of March’s warmer weather. Peachland’s Mountainview Park outdoor ice rink is remaining open, for now.

With the warmer weather scheduled for later this week, and the sun shining bright over the Okanagan for the next few days, the outdoor rink will test its limits for how long the ice will be best for skating.

The Peachland rink attracts avid skaters and families throughout the Okanagan for most of the winter when it’s nice and cold, which are the best conditions for the rink.

READ MORE: Peachland community proud of local ice rink

The rink will stay open as long as possible, said the Peachland Fire and Rescue Service, who does all the maintenance and work on the rink, but it is only a matter of time before warming temperatures cause the rink to be shut down for the season.

