Peachland fire under control

Smoke from a house fire in Peachland can be seen from Kelowna. (Ryan Fisher photo)

A house fire in Peachland that nearly displaced 20 households is deemed under control.

An update Saturday evening (June 26) said the evacuation alert had been rescinded for the homes in the Maranatha area of the District of Peachland.

Residents of Maranatha Drive that were evacuated by RCMP as a precaution are now permitted to return home.

Reports of the blaze came in around noon Saturday, June 26. A large cloud of smoke rising from the Peachland hillside could be spotted from as far as Kelowna.

Thirty-one personnel with BC Wildfire Service were deployed to help fight the flames.

Air tankers and a helicopter were deployed earlier to drop retardant on the fire.

While evacuation alerts are rescinded, conditions in the Central Okanagan continue to be hot and dry, warns Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

“Residents and visitors should be vigilant and are that the fire hazard remains extreme.”

Campfires and other outdoor wood-burning appliances are never permitted at any time in the City of Kelowna.

If you see smoke from a wildfire, report it at *5555 from a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555. If there is threat to life call 911.

– with Aaron Hemens, Black Press files

