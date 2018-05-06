Peachland declares local state of emergency, Westside Road reopens

Landslides are creating trouble around the valley

The District of Peachland declared a local state of emergency May 6, to deal with a landslide at Princeton Avenue and water flowing across Highway 97.

The state of emergency is a proactive approach that gives crews access to specific private properties to protect public infrastructure. A state of emergency is a measure authorized by the Emergency Program Act. The declaration is valid for a period of seven days until May 13.

READ MORE: SPLIT HIGHWAY IN PEACHLAND

The landslide on Princeton Avenue happened Thursday and that plugged a culvert. The next day water found a new way to flow and was pouring down Princeton, ultimately splitting the pavement on Highway 97.

In the meantime, Westside Road is doing better than it was a week ago.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has completed repairs to stabilize Westside Road in Killiney Beach after a landslide affected the road and downed power lines. The road has reopened completely for traffic.

The Evacuation Order is still in effect for homes in the area.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Just Posted

Peachland declares local state of emergency, Westside Road reopens

Landslides are creating trouble around the valley

What’s in a name? Lake Country middle school naming process to be decided

That which we call a school by any other word would smell as sweet

Vehicle found off road in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene at Carrington Road

Map: Evacuation alerts in effect for Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Our interactive map will help you keep up with emergency events

Dog recovering after being attacked on rail trail

The 13-year-old Collie-mix was attacked Friday in Lake Country

More volunteers needed for Red Cross disaster relief

The non-profit held a preparedness event today in Kelowna

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Peachland ZipZone president marries

Kevin Bennett recently married Gracelyn Bellingan in the Philippines

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Correcting the Okanagan Correctional

B.C. Corrections, an academic and a union boss on moving forward from Incorrectional

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Most Read