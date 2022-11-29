Peachland council wants all of Beach Avenue considered for building height limits

Peachland council is looking at limiting building heights along its popular Beach Avenue to three-storeys. (District of Peachland)

Peachland council is now looking at limiting building heights along the entire frontage of Beach Avenue.

Originally, height limits were only to be considered for developments stretching from 8th Street north to Todd Road. That area is designated for mixed use developments under the district’s Official Community Plan (OCP), while the downtown core (south of 8th) is zoned commercial.

“I would like us to have a complete examination of the extent of Beach Ave. and whatever comes of that will be the basis of whatever we decide,” said Coun. Terry Condon.

Coun. David Collins pointed out that there are excellent economic reasons for limiting heights, such as protecting land values behind Beach Ave.

“That then opens the door for further development down the road,” he said. “The land values behind something that is too tall on Beach suffer and you’re less likely to get development in that spot.”

Council had originally asked staff to prepare a report outlining potential options for new zoning regulations along Beach Ave., limiting buildings to three-storeys, for its Dec. 6 meeting. Because of the change, staff has asked for more time and instead will provide a timeline for the report at the Dec. meeting.

