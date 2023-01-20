Conceptual rendering for Clements Crescent development. (Porchlight Developments).

Conceptual rendering for Clements Crescent development. (Porchlight Developments).

Peachland council to take a gander at apartment project, new street name

Porchlight Developments proposing an 84-unit building next to Peachland Elementary

An 84-unit apartment project and the memory of Peachland’s first settler will be in front of district council Jan. 24.

Council will be asked to amend the Official Community Plan (OCP) and rezone property at 5481 Clements, next to Peachland Elementary to make way for the four-storey building.

It will also consider naming a yet-to-be-upgraded road between the development and the school, Wild Goose Street.

Staff worked with the applicant, Porchlight Developments, and the Peachland Historical Society on potential names, and recommended Wild Goose Street in honour of William Jenkins, better known as Wild Goose Bill. He was the first known settler on lands that later became Peachland.

Wild Goose Bill was in the area by 1885 but may have put down roots some years before that.

At a June 2022 public hearing, several residents spoke against the apartment project noting that Clements is the only way in and out of their neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Peachland public hearing pans proposal for apartment complex

Increased traffic, wildfire interface areas, and potential flooding from nearby Trepanier Creek were also raised as concerns. Residents suggested Porchlight build a smaller townhouse development instead of the apartment complex.

A staff report says the proposed land use change allows for affordable housing, addressing a need in the district’s housing inventory, as well as providing pedestrian safety improvements fronting the school.

READ MORE: Want a chance for a new house? BC Children’s lottery prize homes in Kelowna and Vernon

affordable housingCity CouncilCity of West KelownaDevelopersdevelopmentHousingRezoning

