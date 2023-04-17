Peachland council to ponder next phase of Ponderosa development

Initial consideration for changes to Official Community Plan and zoning

The next phase of the Ponderosa development in Peachland, complete with golf course, goes before council April 18.

The development strategy for the area, above Highway 97, was first adopted in 2011 and 69 housing units have been built so far.

Plans for a Greg Norman designed 18-hole course fell apart more than 10 years ago. Property ownership has changed since adoption of the original development plan.

Over the past two years, staff have been working with one owner, Romspen, to develop a revised phasing strategy to accommodate a revised development concept, consisting of approximately 445 housing units and a nine-hole “high caliber” golf course.

A previously envisioned plan, including a commercial, mixed-use village centre, winery, and hotel is no longer being considered for Romspen-owned properties.

A district staff report notes development of the golf course is to be built at the same time as residential units and needs to be completed by November 2025.

There is a requirement for the golf course to be transferred to the district if it fails to become operational.

The developer would also have to construct a road connecting Somerset Road and Ponderosa Drive.

