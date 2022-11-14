Peachland council to discuss limiting building heights along Beach Avenue

District staff is preparing a report outlining potential options for new zoning regulations

Peachland council will be looking at possibly restricting building heights along Beach Ave. (Photo/District of Peachland)

Peachland council is going to tackle the contentious issue of building heights along Beach Avenue.

At council’s Nov. 8 meeting, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel made a motion that the topic should be discussed at their next meeting (Nov. 22).

District staff is preparing a report outlining potential options for new zoning regulations along Beach Ave., specifically limiting building heights to three storeys. Council is expected to receive that report at its Dec. 6 meeting.

Van Minsel’s motion, which passed unanimously, drew several questions from councillors, and he assured them they would be answered at the Nov. 22 meeting.

“Thank you for putting this on the table,” said Coun. Randey Brophy. “It resolves a long-standing issue in Peachland that we’re all aware of.”

Earlier this year, council did approve a four storey-building for Beach Ave. in a controversial 4-3 vote.

