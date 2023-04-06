Peachland council has to wait before spending $2.7M provincial grant

The money will be invested allowing council to prioritize projects

Peachland council has decided to bank a grant from the provincial Growing Communities Fund, despite one councillor asking they spend some of the cash now.

“We have acute existing needs for some of the money, specifically the Senior’s Hub,” said Randy Brophey. “I would like to see some of the money allocated for that.”

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel noted that the district is still waiting on details from the province on how the more than $2.7 million can be spent.

Instead, the money will be deposited into some type of guaranteed investment certificate.

“Putting it in a guaranteed investment for a year at five percent would yield an additional $125,000,” added Van Minsel. “It gives us one year to see what we can do with it.”

Brophey countered that the Senior’s Hub needs to have a certain amount of money by July in order to qualify for a grant.

“They have an acute short-term need specific to providing the food bank. I would hope we could allocate some of the money to those acute needs.”

Van Minsel suggested Brophey bring forward a notice of motion so council can discuss the matter at later date. The mayor pointed out that the district also has infrastructure needs.

“Our roads are coming up and $2.7 (million) seems like a lot of money, it is not.”

The district has up to five years to spend the money.

