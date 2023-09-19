A fifth mural, which will adorn 4th Street Place, home to the Foodbank and Wellness Centre, has been approved by Peachland council. (Photo/District of Peachland)

Peachland council approves new mural for downtown

The cost of the mural is $6,000

Following the success of last year’s Making Waves Mural Festival, Peachland council has approved a new piece of art for a district-owned building.

Working with artists, the Peachland Community Connects Society (PCSS) put up three murals on privately owned businesses during the September long weekend in 2022 as part of the inaugural festival.

This year another mural was added to the firehall.

At its regular meeting Sep. 12, council endorsed a fifth mural to be created at 4th Street Place, which houses the Foodbank and Wellness Centre.

“Just a big hallelujah, I just love these murals all over town,” said Coun. Keith Thom.

The cost of the mural, which will cover a section of the building’s east wall, is $6,000.

Funds for the design, preparation, and completion of murals are fundraised and provided by the PCCS.

READ MORE: Peachland council pleased with developer’s plan for Princeton Avenue

READ MORE: Properties in Summerland, RDOS on evacuation alert for fire west of Peachland

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Artart exhibitArts and cultureCity Council

Love The Lake Country Calendar?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Teen victim had blunt-force injuries, court told in Ali B.C. murder trial
Next story
B.C.’s Nijjar called rights activist by Sikhs, terrorist by India

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks newly-named captain Quinn Hughes wears fire fighting equipment as him and team executives visited the West Kelowna Fire Department on Friday, Sept. 15. (@Canucks/X)
VIDEO: Vancouver Canucks captain visit West Kelowna Fire Department

District of Lake Country municipal offices. (Black Press file photo)
Auction of multi-million dollar Lake Country property cancelled

The top of the Bullet Chair. (Big White)
Snow falls at Big White

(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Face grief head on through Walk of Memories in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image