Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

The rental of the Peachland Pier was also discussed

No new baseball fields are going to be built in Peachland just yet.

The idea for new baseball diamonds at the former compost site and Sanderson Park have proven to be too expensive to develop at an approximate cost of 1.2 to six million dollars.

The District of Peachland City Council amended the Parks Plan to remove “appropriate location of ball diamonds” and “the feasibility of two adult regulation sized slow-pitch fields at the compost site,” as stated in a release from Peachland council.

However, council did direct staff to research the possibilities of netting options at existing baseball parks at Cousins Park and along Beach Avenue to address the safety concerns with stray baseballs.

On Tuesday night, council recognized the public interest in the upcoming completion of the Peachland Pier for private events and bookings. An approval was given by council to add the pier to the Peachland Parks rental amenities which will be effective May 14.

With residents in mind, council determined that one quarter of the pier (200 feet), will remain open to the public during the private events.

