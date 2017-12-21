Peachland camp receives generous community donation

Silver Lake Camp is getting a head start on its summer season with a generous donation from the community.

West Kelowna residents Monique and Robin Walley donated to various nonprofits this holiday season, including $20,000 to the Peachland kids’ camp.

“I just strongly feel there’s not enough for youth in this community,” said Monique. “There’s not much for kids to do. Plus my daughter has been to that camp when she was younger, so just to see that nice camp might close down, to see a beautiful facility to sit there and rot, I was happy to use a bit of cash to help revitalize it.”

Last spring, the camp faced operation challenges when the Kelowna YMCA, which was operating the camp, terminated its operating contract.

“I get really excited when someone cuts the cheque for $100 donations, but when someone gives $20,000, that’s pretty incredible,” said Keith Thom, director of fundraising and promotions with the summer camp.

The donation will go towards upgrading the camp’s water treatment facility, renovating a teacher’s resource house and to other operating costs.

Last summer, the camp operated with 180 kids, with plans on having more kids in the future, said Thom.

“It’s a gorgeous big facility, and we’re ready to go,” he said.

The kids camp has been operating for more than 40 years beginning in the late 1960s with the Junior Forest Warden program and the British Columbia Forestry Association.

The camp’s focus is on forestry education.

