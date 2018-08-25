Peachland bats in need of pillowcases

The Bats Education and Ecological Protection Society needs your help

The Bats Education and Ecological Protection Society is searching for pillowcases to help out the neighbourhood bats.

“When a bat is injured or far from a tree (bats cannot fly from the ground), we will put them in a pillowcase and attach that to a tree. This way, the bat is safe from predators and gaining energy it will need for its next adventure. When the bat feels better, it will climb out, crawl onto the tree, and fly away,” BEEPS said in its Facebook post.

If you don’t need any pillowcases, light colours preferred, bring them to the Peachland Visitor Centre on Beach Avenue.

