A remuneration review committee has made its recommendations to mayor and council regarding salaries. (Photo/District of Peachland)

Pay raise recommended for Peachland councillors, but not for mayor

A review committee found the current mayor’s salary is within the top five of comparable communities

District of Peachland councillors should get a raise, but the mayor should not, according to a public remuneration review committee appointed by council earlier this year.

The data used in analyzing remuneration included communities with a population between 5,000 and 10,000, as well as other communities within the Okanagan.

The committee determined that the current mayor’s salary should remain at its current level as it is within the top five of comparable communities. It’s recommended that councillors’ salaries increase from $16,000.00 to $18,451.45 to reflect the average of comparable communities. The mayor’s current salary is $40,642.

The committee further determined that those salaries be increased by 1.5 per cent annually, for the duration of the 2022-2026 term, to reflect inflation.

Other recommendations include council members being offered a benefits package at their cost, and a cell phone/internet allowance of $50 a month for councillors and $200 a month for the mayor.

Council will make a decision on the recommendations at the Sept. 6 regular meeting.

City Council

