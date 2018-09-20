Pavement Patty slows drivers near Rutland Elementary

Pavement Patty was planted in a Kelowna intersection this morning to keep children safer.

The 3D illusion of a girl chasing a ball into the street has been installed the school zone of Rutland Elementary Schoo to remind drivers to slow down because unexpected incidents can and do happen.

Dr. Ian Pike, Co-Executive Director with Preventable, says that over the past ten years, hospitalizations and deaths among child pedestrians have not changed.

“We have brought back Pavement Patty to remind drivers that even at low speeds, children can be seriously injured or killed,” said Dr. Pike, in a press release. “Slow down, leave the phone alone, and give the road your full attention.”

A new BC-wide survey conducted last week for BCAA by Insights West quizzed elementary school principals and teachers, as well as parents who drop off and pick up. Results show continued poor driving behaviours witnessed in school zones.

80 per cent witnessed speeding

73 per cent witnessed not stopping for crosswalks

78 per cent saw parents encouraging their kids to do unsafe things, such as crossing at a non-designated area

74 per cent report no improvement in key driving behaviours, saying levels of distracted driving, ignoring road rules or traffic signs are about the same as or worse than last year

A staggering 56 per cent witnessed at least one near miss – a child almost hit by a car – this back to school week.

READ ALSO: SCHOOL ZONES ARE BACK IN EFFECT

Shawn Pettipas, BCAA’s director of community engagement is concerned about the results and is determined to work with Preventable because “we’ve got to get the message through to parents to stop rushing in school zones.”

Pavement Patty is printed in weatherproof, skid-proof vinyl, installed directly on the street. A sign teasing “In a rush at a school zone? Seriously?” first alerts drivers. Then as drivers approach, they see the optical illusion of Patty appearing to cross the street. As she comes into view, she serves as a reminder to drivers to slow down.

The illusion made its debut in 2010 and was the first of its kind in Canada. At the time, “Pavement Patty” was highly successful in generating conversation in the community, the local media, and worldwide.

BCAA’s CEO Shom Sen sees the overwhelming benefits of the BCAA and Preventable partnership in bringing attention to important issues and saving lives. “Children should be safe in school zones,” Sen says. “It’s our responsibility as organizations, drivers and parents to take this aspect of road safety extremely seriously.”

