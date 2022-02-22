Path paves forward on popular Vernon road

Ground is broken along Silver Star Road Tuesday, Nov. 9, for a new multi-use path between Pleasant Valley Road and Blackcomb Way. On hand for ceremony were Vernon councillors Brian Quiring (from left), Kelly Fehr, Scott Anderson, Kari Gares, Mayor Victor Cumming, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu, Coun. Akbal Mund and Jordan Peterson, project engineer. (City of Vernon photo)

Construction of Vernon’s newest multi-use path is expected to get underway this week with work starting along Silver Star Road.

News of the project was first announced last year with a ground breaking by local dignitaries.

The pathway (which will eventually extend between the Foothills and Pleasant Valley Road) will be constructed in two phases.

Phase one will include construction between Blackcomb Way and BX Elementary School, and another section between Pleasant Valley Road and the new Silver Star Gateway Business Park.

New streetlights and pedestrian signals will also be installed adjacent to the school.

Phase two of the project will see the two sections connect. Timing for phase two has not yet been confirmed.

“As the project gets going, residents and visitors will see crews clearing trees and shrubs in the road right of way, in preparation for construction,” the city of Vernon said. “Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for those traveling through the area, but some delays should be expected.”

Construction of phase one is expected to be complete by October 2022, with work adjacent to BX Elementary School to be conducted during the summer break.

The city reminds road users to obey all traffic control measures and to slow down in work zones.

“The City appreciates everyone’s patience as work on this project is conducted.”

For more information on the Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path Project and other capital works projects across Vernon, visit vernon.ca/capitalworks.

