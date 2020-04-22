(File photo)

Passersby intervene in reported domestic assault by Highway 1 in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP said the situation could have been a lot worse without the intervention

Passersby intervened in an incident near Chase that ended with a woman being taken to hospital and a man possibly facing charges.

On April 12 at 11:09 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a possible domestic assault taking place on the side of the roadway at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Silvery Beach Road near Chase.

Several witnesses indicated that a man and woman were walking down the side of the roadway and appeared to be verbally and physically fighting, stated Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase detachment.

“The assault was so obvious that passersby began stopping to assist the female. The suspect male then got into a silver vehicle and fled westbound on Highway 1 before police arrived.”

Read more: Domestic violence on the rise in Okanagan amid COVID-19

Read more: Effects of COVID-19 isolation on domestic violence a concern for Shuswap women’s shelter

Read more: Domestic violence shelters adapt as COVID-19 forces families home

When officers arrived, the woman told police she had been abducted in Enderby by an ex-boyfriend who was under a no-contact order, and was physically assaulted when she attempted to escape the moving vehicle, stated Kennedy. She was treated by paramedics and then transported to hospital in Salmon Arm for her injuries.

“Had it not been for the assistance of the passersby, this situation could have ended up much worse,” Kennedy stated.

Police are in the process of requesting a warrant on charges of abduction, forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

domestic violence

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCLC re-introduces option to buy advanced tickets amid COVID-19 concerns
Next story
Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Just Posted

Light a candle for Gaige: Rutland residents to show support for family grieving death of young boy

18-month-old Gaige Banman died on April 19 after being run over by a vehicle

Kelowna RCMP investigating crash between road maintenance truck and sedan

The collision happened on April 12 near Duck Lake on Highway 97

Downtown Kelowna Association cancells block party

The annual party was scheduled for June 11, 2020

Kelowna hockey player sues city, opponent, league, after suffering broken ankle

Ryan Bachmeier alleges Greg Hopf injured him while playing in a ‘careless, reckless and negligent manner’

Kelowna’s historic grist mill goes up in flames overnight

The Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP remain on scene

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

Passersby intervene in reported domestic assault by Highway 1 in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP said the situation could have been a lot worse without the intervention

Manslaughter charge laid against husband following Osoyoos woman’s death

Roderick Ashley Flavell, 62, is facing a charge of manslaughter for the death of his wife, 61-year-old Tina Seminara

Judge tosses ‘freeman’ lawsuit against Little Shuswap Indian Band

Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan notes hypocrisy of claim, calls it “nonsensical.”

Reservists sequestered at Okanagan army camp

Army seeking to build force of reliably COVID-free soldiers ready to help vulnerable populations.

PHOTOS: Photographers capture life under COVID-19 with ‘porch-raits’

The photos will be donated to the Revelstoke Museum and Archives

EDITORIAL: COVID-19 is not over yet

Provincial directives are still needed in order to limit scope of pandemic

Rude, abusive behaviour directed at essential service staff at Shuswap landfills

Lack of respect for staff, regulations, may lead to halting of recycling and yard waste dumping

Most Read