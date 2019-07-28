Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

A nationwide customs outage that caused long waits is over as of late Sunday afternoon, according to Vancouver International Airport.

The airport had said earlier that passengers could expect a long wait at customs due to nationwide outages of Canadian Border Security Agency’s systems.

In an early afternoon tweet, the airport said the primary inspection kiosk and NEXUS system was down and that arriving passengers had to fill out customs forms manually.

The Canadian Border Security Agency did not return a request for comment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media
Next story
Man hunt for Port Alberni suspected murderers, Kelowna’s first pot shop, homelessness: weekly roundup

Just Posted

Have you ever wanted to insult someone politely?

The latest Twitter trend may have some tips and tricks for you

Man hunt for Port Alberni suspected murderers, Kelowna’s first pot shop, homelessness: weekly roundup

Here are the top stories from last week

RCMP issue plea for information following Kelowna hit-and-run

The victim was a 50-year-old woman

Kelowna Falcons continue hot streak with first series sweep of season

Kelowna bested the Yakima Valley Pippins 2-0 Friday night

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

Summerland once had multiple post offices

Balcomo Post Office operated from 1907 to 1913

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

UPDATE: Less aggressive behavior from blaze in Similkameen Sunday but afternoon winds could change that

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

COLUMN: Gender (in)equality in the modern world

After more than 50 years of feminism there are still places that deny education based on gender

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Most Read