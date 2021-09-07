Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Party leaders in Central Canada as election campaign enters fourth week

More announcements expected as voting day gets closer

The main federal party leaders are in Central Canada as the election campaign enters its fourth week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau starts the day on home turf, making an announcement in Montreal.

Later in the day, he’s due to travel to Ottawa, where he’ll participate in a virtual town hall with volunteers.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is spending a second day at his Ottawa home base, a ballroom in the Westin Hotel.

He’s scheduled to make an announcement in the morning, and hold a virtual telephone town hall with Ontario residents in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, is campaigning in Toronto, where he’s set to make an announcement on climate action this morning.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: O’Toole clarifies gun policy, leaders talk Chinese detention of Canadians on campaign

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Morning Start: Chewing gum boosts concentration

Just Posted

School zones will be in effect every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a posted speed limit of 30 km/h. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Kelowna RCMP reminds motorists to pay attention to school zones

Some of Canada’s Armed Forces personnel (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)
Canadian Armed Forces end wildfire deployment in B.C.

Okanagan College, Vernon campus. (Vernon Morning Star/Brendan Shykora)
Okanagan College to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at multiple campuses

Women chewing gum while sitting on the street. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Chewing gum boosts concentration