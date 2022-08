Power went out around 9:26 a.m.

Power is out in part of Lake Country this morning (Aug. 7).

BC Hydro says 1,259 customers have been without electricity since about 9:26 a.m.

The outage is in the areas east of McFarlane Road, south of Lake Hill Way, north of Oceola Road, and west of Pelmewash Parkway.

As of mid-morning, crews have been assigned to the issue and the outage is under investigation.

No word yet on when power might be restored.

