Parks Canada is closing parking lots. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

Parks Canada is suspending all vehicle access to national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas at midnight.

Federal minister of the environment Jonathan Wilkinson said in a video posted on Parks Canada’s Facebook page, on the morning of March 24, that despite closing visitor services and facilities on March 19, visitation levels are soaring, increasing the likelihood for spreading COVID-19.

“This is an issue as our trails and day use areas are suddenly quite crowded,” Wilkinson said.

“To be clear: this is unsafe.”

READ MORE: Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

READ MORE: B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

Starting from 12:01 a.m. on March 25, parking lots throughout national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas will be closed.

“You need to stay at home,” Wilkinson said.

Highway and roads which pass through Parks Canada areas, such as the Trans-Canada, will remain open.

Parks Canada will continue provide highway maintenance, snow removal, fire response, dam operations, water management, as well as avalanche forecasting.

Indigenous traditional activities will continue, but Parks Canada are asking all users to follow the advice of public health experts on physical distancing.

Wilkinson said Canada will get through the COVID-19 crisis.

“But it will take monumental efforts on everyone’s behalf.”

There are 48 national parks in Canada, including seven in B.C. and 970 national historic sites, of which 90 are also in this province.

The national parks in B.C. include:

• Glacier National Park

• Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

• Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, National Marine Conservation Area Reserve, and Haida Heritage Site

• Kootenay National Park

• Mount Revelstoke National Park

• Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

• Yoho National Park

BC Parks have also suspended services and closed facilities in most provincial parks. However, day-use areas services and some facilities are still available at Mount Seymour, Cypress, Goldstream, Rathtrevor Beach, Miracle Beach and Wells Gray Provincial Park.

Avalanche Canada is also urging all backcountry users to be extra vigilant in the backcountry and avoid any possibility of incidents that could add additional load to the healthcare system.

“This could be a time to avoid the backcountry. If you choose to head out, every effort should be made to avoid injuries.”

More to come.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Town’s only grocery store sets limits on purchasing to keep essentials on the shelves
Next story
National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

Just Posted

WHL updates off-season plans as Kelowna Rockets look to 2021

Off-season starts March 25 as Rockets commemerate three players who played their last WHL game

City of Kelowna changes development procedures amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the city suspends public hearings, emergency changes are required for development procedures

Breakfast to Remember rasies $45,000 in Kelowna

Money was raised for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Okanagan to unite online for first-ever Stay at Home Gala

The event is scheduled from March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.

COVID-19: Kelowna nixes on-street paid parking downtown, Pandosy

However, the city did not lift parking restrictions at Kelowna General Hospital

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

Tories will support aid to Canadians, not Liberal ‘power grab’: Scheer

MPs are supposed to debate and vote on legislation to deliver an $82-billion aid package

Summerland closes parks

Skatepark, playgrounds and other facilities closed as community responds to COVID-19 pandemic

No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Prime minister said that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

Coronavirus news from around Canada, updated at 10 a.m.

Town’s only grocery store sets limits on purchasing to keep essentials on the shelves

Save-On-Foods responded last week to concerns about empty shelves and food shortages… Continue reading

Princeton mayor turns to technology to connect with residents over Coronavirus crisis

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne is turning to techology to connect with residents.… Continue reading

Most Read