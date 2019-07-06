Parks Alive! kicks off on July 9th and runs throughout the summer. (Festivals Kelowna)

Parks Alive! kicks off its summer schedule next week in Kelowna

Annually, throughout July and August, Parks Alive! produces 50 live events

Parks Alive! is back for the summer and the event is set to kick off next week.

Starting July 9 Kelowna’s parks will be packed with music and people most nights—as well as for some new matinee performances.

The new addition of the Kiwanis Lunchtime Concerts will occur around noon every second Thursday starting July 11.

More information can be found at ParksAlive.com and FestivalsKelowna.com.

