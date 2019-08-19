Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre. (City of Kelowna)

Parkinson Recreation Centre and gymnasium closures

The facilities will be closed for two weeks

The Parkinson Recreation Centre and gymnasium will close for two weeks for its annual cleaning.

From Monday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Sept.8, the swimming pools, steam room, hot tub, the family change room, other aquatic areas as well as the gymnasium will be closed.

No drop-in basketball or volleyball will be available during this time.

READ MORE: Okanagan Dream Rally raises $800,000 in 4th annual event

READ MORE: Kelowna city council approves 6-storey development on West Avenue

Parkinson Recreation Centre pass holders will automatically have the closure added to their pass. However, punch passes and access passes are excluded from automatically having the closure added.

People looking to use the pool can still access the YMCA and H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre.

For more information about the closure or Parkinson Recreation Centre, contact 250-469-8800 or visit kelowna.ca/PRC.

To find fall programs and activities in your neighbourhood, visit kelowna.ca/recreation.

