Parking permit process explained to Vernon council

Report requested after one individual purchased all of one lot’s passes for staff

A report to Vernon council explains how the city-owned surface parking lot permits are made available to the public. (Google Maps)

Vernon council got an overview on how parking passes for city-owned lots are distributed by staff.

A report from director of finance Debra Law was requested by council at its Feb. 28 regular meeting. Staff was asked to provide information on the process used for the sale of 2022 parking pass permits for surface parking lots, after it was revealed one individual bought up all parking passes for one lot for his staff.

“Council inquired about the number of sales to individuals versus bulk sales (more than one parking space sold for the whole year to an individual,” said Law in her two-page report.

The city manages seven parking areas downtown: 27th A, 31st and 33rd avenues; 29th Street; the Parkade; Railway lot; Transit lot. Some of these lots allow monthly permitted parking only, while others are monthly and daily permit lots.

At the start of December each year, public parking lot permits are sold to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis with a majority of individuals purchasing multiple passes. The public arrive at city hall to purchase their parking permits for the upcoming calendar year, and staff have arrived at work to see people already lined up for the permits, some as early as 6 a.m.

Sales start at 8:30 a.m. and Law said they are generally done within a couple of hours.

“Two cashiers and a runner work with the public to make the process as quick as possible,” said Law. “Payment must be made with cash, cheque or debit card.”

On the first day of sales in December 2021, except for one customer, all sales of 2022 parking passes listed were for multiple parking spots for the year, Law said.

In 2021, there were 25 spaces available for monthly parking at the Transit lot (old Vernon Flower Shop location) but for this year, 15 of the 25 spaces was changed to daily parking with no monthly parking pass permits allowed, resulting in 15 less monthly spaces. The Transit location’s 10 parking spaces sold out to one customer on the first day of 2021 sales.

Law’s report contained a table under the heading ‘Lot Capacity,’ which gives information about the total number of parking spaces, the number of monthly parking pass permits available annually and the number of parking passes that were/are available as of March 3.

The 27th A Avenue lot, she wrote, has 12 parking spaces with 144 parking lot permits available for the year, and 90 monthly parking passes available as of March. The 90 represent nine spaces for 10 months.

The same lot has 36 monthly parking lot permits sold as of December 2021 which represents three parking spaces.

Council unanimously voted to receive Law’s report.

READ MORE: Vernon author pens Ukraine fundraiser

READ MORE: Hockey stick-wielding roller blader arrested in Victoria for suspected toque robbery



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parking