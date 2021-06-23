Parking changes for Vernon vaccination clinic

Road paving, construction changes plans for motorists getting a shot next week

People scheduled to get their vaccination next week at Vernon’s Recreation Centre Auditorium take heed.

There will be a minor change in parking due to a road construction and paving project on 39th Avenue Monday through Wednesday that will close access to the curling rink.

Instead, vaccination clinic patients are asked to use parking lots at the Vernon District Performing Arts Centre (access off of 33rd Street), Rec Centre’s main entrance (access off of 33rd Street or 35th Avenue) or the Halina Centre (access off 35th Avenue).

“The Vernon Aquatic Centre is currently closed for annual maintenance, so there is ample parking available around the Recreation Centre complex,” said Christy Poirier City of Vernon’s communications and grants manager.

“The temporary road closure will not have any impact on vaccination attendees’ appointments.”

The clinic will still be accessed at the north end of the rec centre near the rear of the building.

The project on 39th Avenue will take place between 32nd Street, or Highway 97, and 36A Street. Work is scheduled to begin June 24 and traffic control personnel will be on site to help guide motorists.

The roadway will be closed for local access only until June 30.

Paving will begin at 4 a.m. to reduce the impact to motorists between 32nd and 33rd streets.

