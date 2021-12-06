Parking and waste collection affected by snow in Central Okanagan

More than 10 cm of snow is expected to fall in some areas

After a snowy weekend and morning, the City of Kelowna is enforcing parking bans on snow routes.

The snow event advisory affects residents living on designated snow routes in Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in the South Mission (includes The Ponds). Residents parked on the street have 24 hours to find alternative off-street parking.

Tom Wilson with the City of Kelowna said, those not living on a snow route are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help plows clear the snow.

The snow route parking bans will be in effect until the city declares they have been lifted. Residents can find out if the parking bans are still in effect by:

Signing up for Road Report/Transportation news through the city’s e-subscribe mailing list at kelowna.ca/notifications

Visiting the City’s website at kelowna.ca/snowroutes

Following the City’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cityofkelowna)

Listening to local news on the radio or reading online news sites or local newspapers

Vehicles that remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban are subject to enforcement, up to and including a $50 fine or towing.

The city clears and de-ices municipal streets including snow routes by their priority classification. Priority one includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive. Priority two includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centers and emergency vehicle stations. Priority three includes local roads in neighbourhoods and priority four includes remaining lanes. Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

he Waste Reduction Office has been advised there are collection delays as a result of the weather affecting areas with Monday pickup in West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland and Ellison.

Residents that don’t receive their regular pickup, should leave their carts out until they are emptied.

