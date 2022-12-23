Parked vehicles on Kelowna streets causing headaches for snow removal crews

There are 20 units currently clearing and sanding roadways in the city

Kelowna residents are being urged to park off-street as more snow falls across the city.

“We are seeing roads that our operators can’t service because they can’t get a truck between vehicles parked in the street,” said Roadways Operations Manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger.

“Moving your car off the street means better and faster snow-clearing service for everyone. It’s crucial in snow route areas but it’s important on any street.”

Snow route areas include:

– Academy Way, Black Mountain;

– Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden;

– Dilworth Mountain;

– Kirschner Mountain;

– McKinley Beach;

– areas in the South Mission, including The Ponds.

City bylaw and parking services were ticketing in snow route areas yesterday and enforcement will continue until the parking ban has ended.

There are 20 units currently clearing and sanding roadways in the city. Crews will continue to focus on priority one and priority two roads (the highest in traffic) until snowfall ends and roadways can be cleared.

For more information about snow removal and priority routes, visit the City of Kelowna website.

