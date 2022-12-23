City bylaw and parking services are ticketing in snow route areas and enforcement will continue until the parking ban has ended. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

City bylaw and parking services are ticketing in snow route areas and enforcement will continue until the parking ban has ended. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Parked vehicles on Kelowna streets causing headaches for snow removal crews

There are 20 units currently clearing and sanding roadways in the city

Kelowna residents are being urged to park off-street as more snow falls across the city.

“We are seeing roads that our operators can’t service because they can’t get a truck between vehicles parked in the street,” said Roadways Operations Manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger.

“Moving your car off the street means better and faster snow-clearing service for everyone. It’s crucial in snow route areas but it’s important on any street.”

Snow route areas include:

– Academy Way, Black Mountain;

– Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden;

– Dilworth Mountain;

– Kirschner Mountain;

– McKinley Beach;

– areas in the South Mission, including The Ponds.

City bylaw and parking services were ticketing in snow route areas yesterday and enforcement will continue until the parking ban has ended.

There are 20 units currently clearing and sanding roadways in the city. Crews will continue to focus on priority one and priority two roads (the highest in traffic) until snowfall ends and roadways can be cleared.

For more information about snow removal and priority routes, visit the City of Kelowna website.

READ MORE: ‘This is really unprecedented’: Dozens of flights cancelled at Kelowna airport due to weather

READ MORE: Coquihalla southbound lanes open, winter storm warning still in effect

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownaparkingsnowstorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection
Next story
Stolen $1,300 snow blower recovered in Hope after thieves post it on Facebook Marketplace

Just Posted

City bylaw and parking services are ticketing in snow route areas and enforcement will continue until the parking ban has ended. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Parked vehicles on Kelowna streets causing headaches for snow removal crews

Kelowna International Airport. (Black Press file photo)
Holiday travelling woes hopefully waned with shuttle between Kelowna/Vancouver airports

Weather causes delays at YLW. (Facebook)
‘This is really unprecedented’: Dozens of flights cancelled at Kelowna airport due to weather

BGC Okanagan provides safe and supportive place for children and youth where they can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life. (BGC Okanagan photo0
BGC Okanagan helping kids succeed in 2022

Pop-up banner image