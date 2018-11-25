Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

Parks staff are trying to catch the remaining koi and take them to the Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping. (Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden)

A Chinese garden in Vancouver is relocating its remaining koi after a wayward otter has eaten 10 of the fish.

The otter ended up in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden last week and has since spent its time munching on expensive koi fish.

Garden staff and wildlife experts have been trying unsuccessfully to catch the otter for days but the animal has avoided capture, despite gobbling down the food meant to trap it.

On Sunday, staff began relocating the remaining koi to the Vancouver Aquarium but have so far only managed to catch one.

As we continue to work with @ParkBoard to contain the otter, Garden staff spent Saturday trying to rescue the remaining koi in our pond. After several hours, we were able to get one koi to @vanaqua for safekeeping. We will provide an update tomorrow. #Otterwatch2018 #ChinatownYVR pic.twitter.com/mjnvUmji4k — Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden (@vangarden) November 25, 2018

This morning #VanParkBoard staff are at Sun Yat-Sen Garden working to find and relocate the local otter who's recently begun fishing in the garden's pond. The welfare of the otter and the pond's iconic koi fish are our top priorities! @vangarden pic.twitter.com/bSKuWG6Ygc — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) November 20, 2018

