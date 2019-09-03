Parents want more action after racist video posted by Vancouver high school student

Parents and students at a Vancouver high school are looking for answers after hearing a student responsible for making a racist and threatening video could be back at the same school this year.

The issue stems from “a racist threat was utter online by a white student at Lord Byng Secondary School in a video posted to Facebook,” according to the BC Community Alliance, a group formed as a result of the incident.

Marie Tate of the BC Community Alliance said school board officials “did tell one or more parents that he would be allowed [back to Lord Byng] this September.”

The initial video was posted in November 2018 and a petition asking for more measures to prevent hate at Lord Byng has gathered more than 700 signatures.

The student who made the video had initially been suspended, then expelled and transferred to a different school, Tate told Black Press Media.

The petition is in response to the “lack of action taken by the Vancouver School Board and the Vancouver Police Department, following an anti-black racist hate crime committed by a student at Lord Byng Secondary School in November 2018.”

Tate said parents of the affected students at the school, as well as the larger the Black community in Vancouver, just want to know what actions are being taken.

The Vancouver School Board, Lord Byng Secondary School and the education ministry declined to provide specific information about the incident.

“I take the subject matter here very seriously,” school principal Geoffrey Taylor said before deferring comment to the school board.

In an email, the school board said they had “worked closely with the school community to ensure affected students were supported, through counselling and other programs.”

The board cited the creation of a Lord Byng diversity and inclusion committee made up of students and staff as part of their efforts to “foster and cultivate a safe, respectful and discrimination free learning environment.”

It said that an investigation was launched, risks were assessed and “appropriate disciplinary and restorative action” was taken.

In a statement, B.C.’s education ministry said “racism is unacceptable and not tolerated” at the province’s schools and that all school districts have codes of conduct in place that match B.C.’s Human Rights Code.

But Tate said the families feel like they have not been adequately protected or informed.

“Students and families are telling me they are not getting the support, they do not feel safe,” Tate said. She said at least two students have left Lord Byng since the incident.

“How do you trust that these measures have been taken?”

Tate said the families, who are wary of speaking out due to harassment concerns, want to “create awareness of these policies that seem to be there in words and not action,” and make sure that students are reminded about rules regarding racism and hate speech.

The BC Community Alliance is hosting a gathering at Lord Byng Secondary at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the incident.

ALSO READ: Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

ALSO READ: B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.