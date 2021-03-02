School bus fees are being charged to all riders in the Vernon School District. (Courtesy photo)

Parents pressure Vernon school board to curb bus fee hike

More than 1,200 signatures on petition against $200 rider fees, to be discussed at board meeting

A growing number of North Okanagan parents are not on board with paying to have their kids ride the bus.

The Vernon School District has planned to increase transportation fees from $25 to $200 for eligible riders for the 2021-22 year.

READ MORE: Vernon school bus fees jump to $200

With two kids, Cherryville mom Krystal Arcand isn’t happy with the prospect of paying $400 to get her kids to school.

“The board has stated that these increases are in fact for extra routes for ‘programs of choice’ such as Montessori and French immersion. So essentially our eligible riders are subsidizing buses for these programs not even regular catchment routes,” Arcand said in her change.org petition, which has been signed by more than 1,200 people so far.

READ MORE: Concerned parents launch petition opposing Vernon School District bus fee hike

But students in programs of choice are paying more, $300, in order to ride the bus. Those taking the bus outside of their catchment area will also pay $300.

The fee for courtesy riders within their catchment area is $200, a fee that was implemented in 2018.

Letters have also been sent to the school board in advance of a March 10 meeting, with the hope of changing the mind of trustees.

Those with comments, concerns or questions about the recent change to the transportation policy, can email them to ljameson@sd22.ca.

To join the meeting visit the school district website on March 10 when the link will be posted.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SchoolsTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog says Lumby RCMP played no role in missing person’s death

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Lumby RCMP of any wrongdoing after a missing person was found deceased in December 2020. (IIO photo)
Police watchdog says Lumby RCMP played no role in missing person’s death

The body was found by a family member shortly after the RCMP suspended their search

School bus fees are being charged to all riders in the Vernon School District. (Courtesy photo)
Parents pressure Vernon school board to curb bus fee hike

More than 1,200 signatures on petition against $200 rider fees, to be discussed at board meeting

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil has been named one of five winners of PacificSport Okanagan’s Community Sport Hero 2021 athletic excellence award. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil, Elena Gaskell, honoured for excellence

Tennis player and freestyle skier win PacificSport Okanagan awards

An off-duty Vernon Taxi driver got a 24-hour licence suspension, vehicle towed, after failing a standardized field sobriety test around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (John E Green - Facebook)
Vernon Taxi towed after driver suspected impaired

Off-duty cab towed from McDonald’s drive-thru early Tuesday morning

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

The images are of Bald Eagles feeding.
Photos: Birds of prey

Princeton photographer captures compelling photos of a Bald Eagle breakfast

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

Kamloops This Week
Cause of Kamloops landfill fire may never be known

Fire investigators are dealing with too much destruction in too large an area

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

Okanagan College
Okanagan College holds March Madness fundraiser

Money from the fundraiser will go to support the Okanagan College Foundation

Most Read