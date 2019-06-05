Darlene and Ron McAuley make a plea for information for their missing son, Ryan. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

The parents of a man who’s been missing since just after Valentine’s Day are worried his mental health issues might be putting him in danger.

Ryan McAuley, who was living at a mental health facility in Coquitlam, has not been heard from since Feb. 15.

His parents, Ron and Darlene, say it’s not the first time the 34-year-old has gone missing but police say this time is unusual.

“Even when Ryan has gone missing in the past, there’s usually been some trace. He’s left breadcrumbs and we’ve been able to find him,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“This time our biggest concern there is no trace of Ryan.”

Ron said Ryan was diagnosed with late-onset schizophrenia five years ago.

“Part of his disorder is that he has a compulsion to be somewhere else rather than where he is,” Ron said at a Wednesday press conference in Coquitlam.

“But before he’d leave us a note, phone us to let us know he’s alright, we noticed activity in his bank account or he has actual turned himself into the hospital.

“This time, there’s nothing.”

Darlene said Ryan is “quiet, gentle, patient,” but “struggled with the idea of schizophrenia when it first started.”

Her son, who was attending university when he was first diagnosed, “knows he needs help but the psychosis overwhelms him and that’s when he takes off.”

Darlene said Ryan can appear normal and that passersby may not notice that anything is amiss.

Police say Ryan likes to hitchhike and has gotten as far as Ontario or Manitoba before he’s been found.

The McAuley family has had a rough three months with Ryan’s disappearance.

“We lost my mother, a nephew, and a brother-in-law, so we’re struggling to maintain the hope we haven’t lost a son as well.”

Darlene addressed her missing son in hopes that he was watching the press conference.

“Ryan, if you’re listening to this, please know that your family misses you, loves you and wants you home. You always have a home with us. Please call us.”

Ryan is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian man, standing six-feet-tall and weighs 240 lbs. He has light brown hair and wears glasses.

Police have launched a dedicated tip line. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 1-877-687-3377 and cite file 2019-4952.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cop cleared of perjury in Dziekanski case settles lawsuit against RCMP
Next story
Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank looking for new executive director

In a surprise move, Lenetta Parry leaves the region’s largest food bank

Kelowna man on trial for murder denies tossing hammer was throwing away evidence

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

‘It’s unfortunate… not surprising,’ South Pandosy neighbourhood chairman says

Neighbours disappointed with Kelowna councillors OK to West Ave. project

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Most Read