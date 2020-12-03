The Winnipeg-based app released its 2020 findings thus far showing the people of Vernon jumped at the opportunity to support its local favourites amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (SkipTheDishes photo)

Pandemic pushes 50% more Vernon eateries on SkipTheDishes

‘Vernon is a trendsetter,’ delivery app says after revealing city’s favourite takeout foods

One silver lining shines through the pandemic in Vernon: 50 per cent more restaurants are now available for delivery via SkipTheDishes.

Delivery became increasingly important for survival amid the pandemic — for both businesses and those who can’t cook (or don’t want to) — and the delivery app shows Vernonites were quick to show their local restaurants some love during the lockdown.

Golden Crown Restaurant, Kelly O’Bryan’s and RAKU Rice and Noodle Bar take the top three spots as the region’s favourite independents.

SkipTheDishes communications specialist Melanie Loeb said Vernon is a trendsetter.

“Its top picks look a bit different than national trends, which include Asian dishes, burgers and pizza as the top most-ordered items,” she said.

Vernon loves its burgers, but surprisingly ice cream and chicken fingers took the second and third spot for most-ordered items this year so far. Meanwhile, Kelowna’s number one is sushi, followed by ice cream and tempura.

Last year, Vernon ordered more butter chicken than anything else followed by McDonald’s Junior Chicken burger and donairs.

One British Columbian ordered from Skip 759 times in 2020 so far, according to the app’s loyalty program, while another nearly broke records with their massive $845 order — the most expensive in the province, but unfortunately, one Edmontonian outdid it with a $900.27 order.

While more restaurants jumped onboard for delivery, and foodies took to the app to maintain physical distance, liquor sales also skyrocketed.

The Winnipeg-based delivery app launched liquor delivery in B.C. in 2017 and in 2020, due to the pandemic, sales jumped 117 per cent across the province. The most popular time to order some booze was Saturdays at 7 p.m., according to the report.

In that same sip, slushies were noted as the number one convenience item ordered, the report reads.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, SkipTheDishes gave more than $30 million back to its restaurant partners and community through commission rebates and order-driving initiatives across Canada.

British Columbians also offered aid to their local favourites through the tipping feature raising more than $230,000 to help during unprecedented times.

