A truck of pallets spilled onto Highway 97 Thursday morning south of Vernon. (David Pimson photo)

UPDATE: Pallets spilled on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Traffic heading to Kelowna remains at a standstill, single lane hoped to open soon

Highway 97 traffic near Vernon is at a standstill after a trailer full of pallets dumped its load.

The southbound lanes near Westridge Road stalled around 10:30 a.m.

Both lanes are closed and traffic is being detoured via Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

“Crews are at the scene working to clear the debris and are hoping to have one lane open soon,” RCMP media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

A pick-up truck towing a trailer loaded with pallets overturned, spilling the pallets across the two southbound lanes of the highway.

DriveBC reports delays are continuing as the southbound lane is closed and a detour is in effect.

David Pimson was heading into Vernon when he saw the lineup of vehicles in the southbound lane stopped ahead, coming down the hill from the landfill.

“Turn around at the dump,” Pimson said. “Road is closed.”

It appears, Pimson said, the truck jack-knifed and hit the barriers dividing the highway.

No injuries were reported and police are continuing to investigate the collision.

