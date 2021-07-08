Some Oyama Lake residents are on evacuation alert following a second wildfire in the area Tuesday, July 6. (Rita Love photo)

Some Oyama Lake residents are on evacuation alert following a second wildfire in the area Tuesday, July 6. (Rita Love photo)

Pair of Oyama fires held

Only two area fires considered out of control in Greater Vernon Area

Two fires in Oyama that sparked July 5 and 6 are now considered under control and held, respectively.

A believed the lightning-caused fire, estimated at around 0.01 hectares, around West Oyama Lake is under control while a 0.66-hectare fire around Clarke Creek is considered held.

The Clarke Creek blaze, near Oyama Lake, was actioned by air tankers and helicopters after being discovered July 6.

By Wednesday morning, the blaze was 0.5 hectares with two helicopters and three personnel on-site and it was listed as out of control.

READ MORE: Oyama Lake fire hasn’t grown, lodge staff say no more visible flames

A new fire was sparked July 7 on the east side of Mabel Lake around Bunting Road.

BC Wildfire Services don’t have a suspected cause at the time but it’s believed to be around 0.25 hectares.

A fire across the lake from there, burning around Clarly Creek Road, is still considered out of control at two hectares.

Two fires on the north end of the lake — a 0.4-hectare fire at Stony Lake and a 2.5-hectare, lightning-caused fire at Tsuius Creek — are now considered under control and held, respectively.

A 15.2-hectare fire is still burning out of control east of Cherryville around Trap Creek, west of Keefer Lake.

South of that, on the other side of Highway 6, a suspected lightning-caused fire burning 27 hectares is considered under control.

READ MORE: Second lightning wildfire sparked near Oyama

READ MORE: Injured hiker airlifted from Monashees

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
‘High hazard’: Dry conditions, lack of rain spikes Okanagan-Shuswap wildfire risk
Next story
Do you know your B.C. wildfire terminology?

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets’ Cal Foote warms up before a game against the Spokane Chiefs on January 10, 2017. (Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets)
Kelowna Rockets alumni celebrate Stanley Cup win

Rex sniffs around the remains of grass fire sparked in Armstrong July 7, suspected to be caused by someone driving by and discarding a cigarette butt. (Clint Attfield photo)
Cigarette butt suspected in Armstrong grass fire

The Kamloops Fire Centre, which oversees the Okanagan-Shuswap, is showing elevated levels of fire fuel buildup. (B.C. Wildfire Service)
‘High hazard’: Dry conditions, lack of rain spikes Okanagan-Shuswap wildfire risk

Some Oyama Lake residents are on evacuation alert following a second wildfire in the area Tuesday, July 6. (Rita Love photo)
Pair of Oyama fires held