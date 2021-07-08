Pair of Oyama fires held

Only two area fires considered out of control in Greater Vernon Area

Some Oyama Lake residents are on evacuation alert following a second wildfire in the area Tuesday, July 6. (Rita Love photo)

Two fires in Oyama that sparked July 5 and 6 are now considered under control and held, respectively.

A believed the lightning-caused fire, estimated at around 0.01 hectares, around West Oyama Lake is under control while a 0.66-hectare fire around Clarke Creek is considered held.

The Clarke Creek blaze, near Oyama Lake, was actioned by air tankers and helicopters after being discovered July 6.

By Wednesday morning, the blaze was 0.5 hectares with two helicopters and three personnel on-site and it was listed as out of control.

A new fire was sparked July 7 on the east side of Mabel Lake around Bunting Road.

BC Wildfire Services don’t have a suspected cause at the time but it’s believed to be around 0.25 hectares.

A fire across the lake from there, burning around Clarly Creek Road, is still considered out of control at two hectares.

Two fires on the north end of the lake — a 0.4-hectare fire at Stony Lake and a 2.5-hectare, lightning-caused fire at Tsuius Creek — are now considered under control and held, respectively.

A 15.2-hectare fire is still burning out of control east of Cherryville around Trap Creek, west of Keefer Lake.

South of that, on the other side of Highway 6, a suspected lightning-caused fire burning 27 hectares is considered under control.

