Pair of alleged drug traffickers nabbed in Vernon traffic stop

A proactive traffic stop in the early hours of Thanksgiving Monday led to the arrest of two men believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer stopped a vehicle in the 3400 block of 32nd Street at approximately 3 a.m.

During the stop, the officer noticed several items consistent with drug trafficking inside the vehicle.

Both men were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and after further investigation, police seized a quantity of suspected drugs, cash, cell phones, bear spray and additional drug trafficking paraphernalia. The man operating the vehicle was also confirmed to be prohibited from driving.

“This is great example of the proactive efforts our officers are taking to disrupt criminal activity in our community,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

The 26-year old driver and 33-year old passenger, both from Vernon, were released from custody pending a court appearance at a later date. Police are continuing to investigate.

