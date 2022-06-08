IH Kelowna

Paint thrown at front door of Kelowna Interior Health building

Incident happened overnight June 7-8

The Interior Health building at the corner of Doyle Avenue and Ellis Street was hit with a case of alleged vandalism overnight on June 8-9.

Black paint was found splashed over the entrance, though the scene was mostly cleaned up by the early afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP Cst. Mike Della-Paolera told Capital News that the detachment received three calls about the incident over the night, though it is not known exactly when it occurred.

“Unfortunately the surveillance was unable to capture any suspect or suspects.”

Capital News has reached out to Interior Health for more information.

