Pack your umbrella, rain on its way

Kelowna is expected to get a few days of rain this week

Sunny days are on their way out and clouds are on their way in.

Environment Canada is indicating that Kelowna residents should get ready for some dull skies and rainy days in the week ahead.

There’s a 40 per cent of showers Monday, while temperatures will reach about 24 C.

Tuesday, clouds are expected in the morning and showers may arrive with the mood.

Wednesday the national forecasting agency is sure there will be rain, calling for showers throughout the day and a high temperature of 19 C.

The same goes for Thursday, and temperatures stay low at 18 C.

Conditions return to sunny by the weekend.

