Pack of coyotes concerns Glenmore residents

File photo from WildsafeBC, not a photo of the coyote spotted in Glenmore.

Residents in Glenmore are being extra vigilant when walking their pets after at least six coyotes were spotted travelling in a pack, Tuesday night.

One resident witnessed a pack near the corner of Union Road and Valley Road at about 5:30 p.m.

Coyotes do have dens in the area, however, according to WildsafeBC, early February to mid-March is the coyotes’ mating season. They become more active and vocal as they are searching for mates.

Another resident took to social media to say she saw several coyotes near Apple Valley Orchard and RV Park about 7 a.m., earlier in the week.

There have been no reports of a coyote attack and BC Conservation has not responded at this time.

On average, conservation officers receive approximately 1,100 reports regarding coyotes every year in B.C.

To report an aggressive or threatening coyote call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

