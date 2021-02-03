File photo from WildsafeBC, not a photo of the coyote spotted in Glenmore.

File photo from WildsafeBC, not a photo of the coyote spotted in Glenmore.

Pack of coyotes concerns Glenmore residents

Early February is mating season for coyotes

Residents in Glenmore are being extra vigilant when walking their pets after at least six coyotes were spotted travelling in a pack, Tuesday night.

One resident witnessed a pack near the corner of Union Road and Valley Road at about 5:30 p.m.

Coyotes do have dens in the area, however, according to WildsafeBC, early February to mid-March is the coyotes’ mating season. They become more active and vocal as they are searching for mates.

Another resident took to social media to say she saw several coyotes near Apple Valley Orchard and RV Park about 7 a.m., earlier in the week.

There have been no reports of a coyote attack and BC Conservation has not responded at this time.

On average, conservation officers receive approximately 1,100 reports regarding coyotes every year in B.C.

To report an aggressive or threatening coyote call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: Enderby farmers caught between coyotes and bylaw tickets

READ MORE: Cougar destroyed after killing goat, attacking donkey in Vernon

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another COVID-19 exposure at Peachland Elementary School
Next story
CPR during COVID-19: How to save someone’s life without risking your own

Just Posted

An uninsured ‘L’ driver blew a ‘fail’ at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a 90-day IRP and 30-day impound along with several tickets. Police took to social media to remind motorists to report erratic driving behaviour as impaired driving can occur at anytime of the day. (RCMP - Facebook)
Rough morning for impaired uninsured ‘L’ driver in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issue fines, impound car after driver blows a ‘fail’

Quarterly statistics recently released by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP show an overall decline in calls for service and overall crime in Vernon in the fourth quarter of 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Crime down in Vernon, domestic violence on the rise: RCMP report

Insights come from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Fourth Quarter 2020 policing report

(Photo: Hal Brindley/Dreamstime)
Bylaw helps solve Enderby farmers’ coyote conundrum

The Smith family was previously stuck between coyotes threatening livestock and noise complaints

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Two men arrested after allegedly stealing a bobcat in Kelowna

Both men were arrested at the scene of a business compound

Gord Wilson is one of the artists featured in the second part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre's Focus online series Feb. 4-7. (VDPAC photo)
Okanagan artists focus of online show viewed worldwide

Series debuted to more than 1,200 viewers, episode 2 coming up

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

People looking at Apex’s webcams did a double take when the video showed what appeared to be a skier upside down in the snow beside the chairlift. (Facebook / Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex dummy goes powder snorkeling

People saw the downed ‘skier’ on the mountain’s webcams, weren’t sure if it was a prank - it is

Salmon Arm’s Maureen Kennah-Hafstein, who underwent Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery in September 2020 in Vancouver for Parkinson’s, holds her relatively new friend, Jellybean, on Dec. 31, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm woman remains grateful for Parkinson’s surgery over a year later

Although the health ministry has reduced surgery wait times, another surgeon is needed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

Most Read