Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines launching new route between Penticton and Vancouver

Air Canada previously announced they would be ending their service of the route indefinitely

A new airline is coming to Penticton to fill the void left by Air Canada.

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching a non-stop route between Vancouver (YVR) and Penticton (YYF) starting Jan. 11, 2021.

READ MORE: Air Canada grounds Penticton flights indefinitely

Air Canada’s suspension of their Penticton route would have left only flights to Calgary by WestJet.

Pacific Coastal will operate the service six days a week between Vancouver and Penticton. Flights will be offered Sunday to Friday on the 19 passenger pressurized turboprop Beech 1900D aircraft, according to a news release form the airline.

Introductory fares are now on sale for $150 for one-way ticket and can be booked at pacificcoastal.com.

The full schedule of Pacific Coastal Airline flights between Penticton and Vancouver beginning Monday, Jan. 11, 20201. (Pacific Coastal Airlines)

Despite a challenging year Pacific Coastal is excited for the opportunity to expand its service in the Okanagan, said the airline’s vice president of commercial services Johnathan Richardson.

“We have been discussing the opportunity of expanding our network in the Okanagan and are pleased to announce that we will be starting service between Vancouver and Penticton in January,” said Richardson.

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki is also pleased with the announcement. Vassilaki has previously spoken on how vital direct air travel between Penticton and Vancouver is for Penticton’s economy.

“I’m sure I speak for all residents and travellers who rely on scheduled access to air travel, we couldn’t be happier to receive this news,” Vassilaki said. “Regular flights at our airport are critical to ensuring it stays top-of-mind as an active and viable travelling option to and from our city.

“The arrival of Pacific Coastal Airlines passenger services will not only help fill the void recently created by the departure of Air Canada, but I’m also confident this popular carrier will quickly build a loyal following of travellers who will embrace flights to Vancouver and the convenience they offer.”

Pacific Coastal Airlines has also adopted additional safety measures to ensure the health and well-being of staff and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures include enhanced aircraft sanitation practices, physical distancing at airport facilities, reduced contact points and the requirement for all customers to travel with a face mask and answer health check questions before boarding.

READ MORE: Rider Express seeks expanded Okanagan bus route


