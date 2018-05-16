Credit: Google Maps

PAC vice-president expresses speeding concerns to council

Sherman Road has excessive speeders in Lake Country, says one resident

Lake Country residents on Sherman Drive expressed concern about speeding on the road located near Peter Greer Elementary Tueday night to district council.

PAC vice-president at the school and owner of Copper Hill Daycare Centre Stephanie Lawton said in the last two weeks, two near-miss incidents have occurred.

She brought forward suggestions to deter excess speeders in the area including extending the length of the school zone to start at Russell Road, installing speed bumps or rumble strips, installing an electronic speed sign, or installing lighted crosswalks.

After the issue was posted online in a public Facebook group, the district set up a community policing event in the area.

Coun. Penny Gambell asked if the RCMP has been contacted.

Lawton said bylaw enforement is there frequently, but doesn’t see the RCMP too often. Speeding occurs outside of pick up and drop off times but crosswalk crossing is more concerning during these times, she said.

Coun. Bill Scarrow said he agreed with the suggestions, but the answers suggested may not apply to everyone in the area.

“I don’t expect all these solutions be put in place… whether it be one, two, three of them, or a combination it’d be better than what we currently have,” she said. “There needs to be more awareness of those crosswalks.”

Her ideal solution would be to have a volunteer, or paid security guard standing by the school to ensure speed limits are being enforced.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Mother of missing Victoria man pleads for help in Chilliwack
Next story
FEATURE WEDNESDAY: Changing the character of Kelowna neighbourhoods

Just Posted

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the Okanagan.

PAC vice-president expresses speeding concerns to council

Sherman Road has excessive speeders in Lake Country, says one resident

UPDATE: Logan Lake wildfire jumps to 140 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

West Kelowna gets ready for rising lake

Preparing for lake level rise in West Kelowna

FEATURE WEDNESDAY: Changing the character of Kelowna neighbourhoods

Infill housing is changing the landscape of Kelowna’s downtown residential area

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

George Heyman says Ottawa protecting Texas oil company

Flooding plagues residents of Merritt

Highway 8 has reopened but many remain out of their home in Merritt

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

B.C. Mountie won’t be charged after robbery suspect shot

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked

The child had been playing in Burnaby on Tuesday evening

What to do on a weekend getaway in Osoyoos

Highlights from an ex-local

Most Read