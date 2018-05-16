PAC vice-president expresses speeding concerns to council

Sherman Road has excessive speeders in Lake Country, says one resident

Lake Country residents on Sherman Drive expressed concern about speeding on the road located near Peter Greer Elementary Tueday night to district council.

PAC vice-president at the school and owner of Copper Hill Daycare Centre Stephanie Lawton said in the last two weeks, two near-miss incidents have occurred.

She brought forward suggestions to deter excess speeders in the area including extending the length of the school zone to start at Russell Road, installing speed bumps or rumble strips, installing an electronic speed sign, or installing lighted crosswalks.

After the issue was posted online in a public Facebook group, the district set up a community policing event in the area.

Coun. Penny Gambell asked if the RCMP has been contacted.

Lawton said bylaw enforement is there frequently, but doesn’t see the RCMP too often. Speeding occurs outside of pick up and drop off times but crosswalk crossing is more concerning during these times, she said.

Coun. Bill Scarrow said he agreed with the suggestions, but the answers suggested may not apply to everyone in the area.

“I don’t expect all these solutions be put in place… whether it be one, two, three of them, or a combination it’d be better than what we currently have,” she said. “There needs to be more awareness of those crosswalks.”

Her ideal solution would be to have a volunteer, or paid security guard standing by the school to ensure speed limits are being enforced.

