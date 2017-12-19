Oyama Legion gives back

Lake Country group helps out the food bank and the bus society in latest support

The Oyama Legion is wrapping up what was a tough year by getting in the Christmas spirit.

The Legion may have been closed for a time this year due to flooding in its basement, but that didn’t stop its charitable efforts in the area.

The Legion donated a total of $5,000 to two community groups last week in money raised from its weekly meat raffle.

Both the Lake Country Food Assistance Society and the Lake Country Bus Society received cheques for $2,500 from the Legion last week.

According to the Legion’s Rob Nairne, this is the second donation of $2,500 to the Food Assistance Society this year. A planned summer donation was delayed by the flooding which caused the Legion to be closed for six weeks this summer which meant the membership could not meet to vote on the motion.

The Lake Country Seniors Bus Society donation was to assist them with maintenance and insurance costs as they are run by volunteers who organize a crew of volunteer drivers.

Rob Conelley of the Legion says it’s part of what the Legion likes to do and he said there was more coming from fundraising efforts from the Oyama branch, in money raised from its poppy fund.

