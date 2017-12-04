Oyama family sees house destroyed by fire

An Oyama family is out of their home at the worst possible time, after an accidental fire destroyed their house last week.

And now the family of five are in need of a place to live with today being the final day covered by emergency services for them to stay in a local hotel, after the fire overnight last Wednesday.

“It’s been really hard just dealing with the loss of everything,” said Shianne Etzerza. “But we are grateful we are OK. We pretty much need everything. We are staying at a hotel but today is the last day covered under emergency services so we are trying to figure out how we are going to pay for tonight until we find a place to live.”

The Lake Country Fire Department responded to the home on Allison Road in Oyama just before midnight last Wednesday night only to find thick smoke billowing from the house, and flames shooting out the back door.

Fire crews were able to knock the flames down but the extreme heat created by the blaze, which began in the home’s basement, destroyed almost all of the possessions inside the home and severely damaged the house.

“The fire started in the mechanical room/furnace room area ,” said Lake Country deputy fire chief Brent Penner. “We haven’t determined what actually started it in that room, but it was accidental in nature. It was quite a stubborn fire. We had to knock it down and hit it hard from the outside before things had calmed down and we could get closer to (where it started0.”

No one was injured as four family members and their pets were able to get out of the home, however now they are in need of help from the community. Etzerza said they are now looking for a new place to live.

If you would like to help Etzerza out contact her at etzerzashianne@gmail.com

